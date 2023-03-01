LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health honored a man who donated a kidney to a friend he's had since high school.
The health care organization hosted its very first "Living Donor Honor Walk" Wednesday.
UofL typically holds donor walks when an organ donor patient dies, but this is the first time that health care workers lined the halls to celebrate the selflessness of a donor who is still living.
The transplant happened Tuesday, as Randall Shibley volunteered to give his kidney to a longtime friend.
"I gave a gift to someone else, but the way I look at it, it was always his. I was just the incubator keeping it warm for him," Shibley said. "I feel like there was a higher power, that this was meant to be. It's part of my purpose for him and his family to have a better quality of life."
Shibley said he spoke to his friend who received the kidney. They are both a little sore, but they expect to be moving better and better each day.
