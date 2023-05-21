LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is partnering with local fire and EMS departments to go door-to-door raising awareness about strokes.
Strokes occur when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or reduced. If it's stopped, experts said the brain will not only stop receiving blood, but also oxygen, which can kill brain cells and cause brain damage.
It's the fourth-leading cause of death in the United States, and the No. 1 cause of adult disability.
The "BE FAST" method will help people know what to look out for in the event of a stroke:
- B: Balance lost
- E: Eyes blurred
- F: Face drooping
- A: Arm weakness
- S: Speech and difficulty speaking
- T: Time
Health officials say you should note the time the symptoms started and call 911 immediately.
Fire and EMS will pass out magnets with the "BE FAST" method listed on them. They're targeting higher-risk communities to spread awareness.
For more information about recognizing strokes and what to do, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.