LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health and the the Louisville Xtreme arena football team are now partners.
The partnership takes effect as the football team kicks off its inaugural season and will continue through the 2023 season, according to a news release.
"It is an honor to welcome UofL Health as our title partner with the Louisville Xtreme," Victor Cole, general manager of Louisville Xtreme Football, said in a written statement. "With UofL Health we have an outstanding partner that will not only ensure the health and wellbeing of our players, but will assist us in making sure that our fans, and staff, remain safe and healthy in these unprecedented times."
UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said he is proud to invest back into the community by helping kickoff the inaugural season for the Xtreme.
UofL Health will provide support for the team to make sure players, staff and fans follow COVID-19 guidelines. Wellness screenings and general health information will also be available at select games.
