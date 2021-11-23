LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is promoting awareness for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) during GERD Awareness Week.
UofL Health's Reflux, Swallowing & Hernia Center is staffed by regional leaders in the diagnosis, treatment and care of patients with swallowing difficulties, acid reflux and abdominal wall hernias, according to a news release.
Symptoms for GERD can be heart burn, chest pain, difficulty swallowing and regurgitation of food, among other things.
