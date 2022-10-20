LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's National Pharmacy Week, a time to recognize the many services pharmacists provide in addition to filling prescriptions.
UofL Health showed its appreciation by providing meals for pharmacists and technicians who can't take a lunch break because they're so busy. The job goes far beyond counting pills, especially for pharmacists who work in hospitals.
"We are working really hard on patient safety, education of providers, education of our patients," said Tina Claypool a clinical pharmacist at UofL Health. "We are preparing high-risk drugs such as chemotherapy or immune system-regulating medications that are becoming more and more important in our treatment."
Pharmacists also administer vaccines, take blood pressure readings and educate patients about the medicines they take.
