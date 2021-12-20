LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past year-and-a-half, nurses in Louisville have watched thousands of patients battle the coronavirus.
One ICU nurse at UofL Health says it's likely the worst trauma year she's seen, with an increase in gunshot wounds and a resurgence in COVID-19.
Katie Eifert says as a nurse, your job is to nurse people back to health, but with COVID, there's not always a happy ending.
"It's really hard. It's hard because you know, you're not used to seeing high acuity patients, you know, not survive very often," she said. "We're good at what we do, and we try really hard to have good outcomes, and COVID has really thrown a wrench into that. So it's really hard mentally to see patients not doing well day after day after day."
Other nurses with UofL Health say one of the hardest parts of the job is the mental trauma on both the patient and all of the healthcare workers helping them.
"I've seen people get very discouraged, and it's hard," nurse Rachel Huster said. "That part is depressing. Honestly, seeing people alone and seeing them sad and scared. It's the part I would dread the most about having to do another round of this again."
Both nurses say they're also worried about staffing as many nurses face burn out, including travel nurses, and jobs offering more money.
Eifert says there's a distinct drop-off in COVID patients compared to this time last year. However, the hospital system has seen the number of COVID patients double this month, with 74 Kentuckians now hospitalized with the virus.
