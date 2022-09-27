LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Symphonic Band will join Chamber Winds Louisville in hosting a Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Concert.
The concert at 8 p.m. Thursday at UofL's Comstock Concert Hall will feature a piece called The Trestle Tree, a new work composed by two eastern Kentucky musicians, one of whom will serve as a guest conductor.
Admission to the concert is free, but those attending are encouraged to bring canned and dry food donations.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.