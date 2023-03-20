JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in shooting Sunday night.
According to Det. Lt. Samuel Moss, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Mechanic Street and Veronica Place, near 8th Street.
Once on scene, officers found three people who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other two were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Moss said in a news release that police determined the shooting to be "a focused attack involving individuals who were all familiar with each other."
"All individuals who perpetrated acts of violence were accounted for and were interviewed by police," Moss said.
One person was arrested during the investigation, charged with battery and disorderly conduct. It's unclear if that person, who has not been identified, could face additional charges.
Katie Coomer, a neighbor, said she was asleep and her husband woke her up saying he heard at least six gun shots.
"Stuff like this doesn't happen in our neighborhood," Coomer said. "We're right downtown Jeff, we're right by the jail. We do have one bad apple on our street and unfortunately I think it was a cause directly related to that."
Moss called the case "an isolated and directed event" and there is no danger to the community.
Indiana state Police, Clark County Sheriff, Clarksville Police Department, Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS are assisting with the investigation.
JPD is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the department's Detective Division at 812-283-6633.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.