Randall Lacefield

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert was issued Sunday for an 89-year-old man who was last seen in Jeffersontown. 

Randall Lacefield is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches, 140 pounds with balding gray hair.

He was last seen near the 10400 block of Linn Station Road, which is not far from Moser Road. 

Authorities said Lacefield could be a passenger in a 2006 grey Honda Ridgeline with the Kentucky license plate: 9946FY.

Anyone who spots Lacefield is asked to call 911. 

