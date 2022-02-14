LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert was issued Sunday for an 89-year-old man who was last seen in Jeffersontown.
Randall Lacefield is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches, 140 pounds with balding gray hair.
He was last seen near the 10400 block of Linn Station Road, which is not far from Moser Road.
Authorities said Lacefield could be a passenger in a 2006 grey Honda Ridgeline with the Kentucky license plate: 9946FY.
Anyone who spots Lacefield is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.