LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert issued for four kids in Kentucky after a man allegedly murdered a woman in Bardstown has been canceled, according to authorities.
According to the alert, Richard S. Gray reportedly murdered a woman on Friday around 5 p.m. before fleeing her home with four children.
Those children are 1-year-old Adrian Murray, a 6-year-old named Jordon, a 9-year-old named Jayce and a 10-year-old named BJ.
A Bardstown Police spokesperson told WDRB News the man is the father of all four children, and the woman, 33-year-old Tabitha Murray, is the mother of at least one of the children.
A neighbor reportedly saw Gray put the kids in a vehicle.
Just before 11:30 p.m., police said the four boys were found safe in Illinois and Gray was taken into custody.
This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.
