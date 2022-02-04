Adrian Murray-KY Amber Alert 2-4-22.jpg

Pictured: Adrian Murray, 1, who is one of four children at the center of an Amber Alert issued in Bardstown, Kentucky, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Amber Alert photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert issued for four kids in Kentucky after a man allegedly murdered a woman in Bardstown has been canceled, according to authorities.

According to the alert, Richard S. Gray reportedly murdered a woman on Friday around 5 p.m. before fleeing her home with four children.

Those children are 1-year-old Adrian Murray, a 6-year-old named Jordon, a 9-year-old named Jayce and a 10-year-old named BJ.

A Bardstown Police spokesperson told WDRB News the man is the father of all four children, and the woman, 33-year-old Tabitha Murray, is the mother of at least one of the children.

A neighbor reportedly saw Gray put the kids in a vehicle.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police said the four boys were found safe in Illinois and Gray was taken into custody. 

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

