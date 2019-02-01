LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police say they’ve arrested a juvenile for the vandalism that took place at a Hindu temple earlier this week.
According to a spokesman for LMPD, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday. He's been charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
The arrest was made within two hours of a tip that came in on Thursday. The fact that the suspect is a juvenile means that he will not be identified.
"It was a great community effort and I’m glad that in 2-3 days we were able to get some closure to this," said Sgt. Russell Montfort.
Sgt. Montfort said there was a religious aspect to the graffiti that was sprayed in the temple, but added that police would not charge the suspect with a hate crime.
"We don’t necessarily charge as a hate crime," he said, adding that a judge would look at those issues during sentencing.
The crime took place at Swaminarayan Temple, a Hindu temple on Bardstown Road, sometime between the end of services on Sunday morning and Tuesday.
Someone broke in and desecrated the temple. A poster of a Hindu god was marred with black spray-paint. A chair in the temple's sanctuary was brutally punctured with a knife, which was left lodged in the seat. Most disturbing to the temple members: Someone spray-painted a hateful message on a bulletin board, which denounced temple worshipers as "foreign b*****s."
Calling it a "cowardly and unacceptable act," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is inviting the public to join his staff at the temple on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help clean up the vandalism and "paint away the hate."
