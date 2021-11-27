LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released new information Saturday in the search for a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing shortly before her father's truck was found submerged in a southern Indiana river early Friday morning.
Authorities say they found what is believed to be the coat belonging to 2-year-old Emma Sweet in the water, downstream from where her father's vehicle was found.
In a Facebook post, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department says they have confirmed that Emma was not in or under the vehicle. The department says it is continuing to conduct a ground and river search using several law enforcement agencies.
The search began when deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Blessing Road on a report that duck hunters found a truck with one person inside submerged "in the east fork of the White River" near a farm at the end of Beatty Lane just before 6 a.m.
The occupant of the vehicle, Jeremy Sweet of Columbus, Indiana, was rescued and taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure of hypothermia, the sheriff's office said, adding "he is currently out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon as well as possession of methamphetamine." His condition was not provided.
Deputies later learned Sweet had his two-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, with him. The sheriff's office said the two were reported missing on Thursday, but "it is unknown if she was in the vehicle" when the duck hunters found the submerged truck.
The two were reportedly last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24, at noon. The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have had contact with either Jeremy or Emma Sweet since then to contact them.
Emma has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.
"If you have seen Emma, please contact authorities immediately. If you have any additional information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, contact us," the sheriff's Facebook post said.
Indiana State Police, Department of Natural Resources, EMS, and more are helping in the search for Emma.
Anyone with information can call 911, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office at (812) 379-1650 or the tip line at (812) 379-1712.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
Related story:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.