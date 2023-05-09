LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said they have found all three teens who went missing from the Home of the Innocents on Tuesday.
Police put out a request for the public's help on Tuesday evening after the three teens -- 14-year-old Haley Richter, 13-year-old Hayley Dwyer and 15-year-old Mackenzie Keith -- walked away from the Home of the Innocents at 1100 East Market Street.
As of Wednesday morning, all three of the girls have been located and are safe, according to LMPD.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for 3 missing teens from @HomeInnocents, 1100 blk of E. Market St. early this morning 5-9-23. Last seen on foot from that area. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) with any info. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/TTEhgAFV6y— LMPD (@LMPD) May 9, 2023
