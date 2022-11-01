LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was critically injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona on Tuesday evening.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m., according to department spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff. That's near the Outer Loop and Blue Lick Road.
Police initially believed the victim, an adult male, was hit by "an unknown vehicle which fled northbound" on Preston Highway. But Ruoff later said the man was actually on a bicycle at the time of the crash and that "all parties are now accounted for."
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
