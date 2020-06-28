Amanda Collins close up.jpg

Authorities have located Amanda Collins, according to a tweet from LMPD at 2:35 p.m. Sunday. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are on the lookout for a 27-year-old woman last seen near Algonquin Park.

Police say Amanda Collins was last seen near Cypress Street and West Gaulbert Avenue.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt jacket, a yellow shirt, brown pants and a black purse.

LMPD is asking anyone who sees her or has more information to call 911.

No other information was immediately available.

