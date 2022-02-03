LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ice storm is coming, a spokesman for the National Weather Service told reporters at a Louisville news conference late Wednesday morning.
It's just delayed.
"I know people are wondering, 'Where is it?' Believe me: It's not far away," said John Gordon of the National Weather Service. "It is coming. It's just slow. That may actually help Louisville and stay a little more liquid for a little bit longer.
"If you go north of Louisville, Dubois County, Jasper and Ferdinand is sitting at a quarter inch of ice right now. Sellersburg is starting to get it in the trees. You're starting to see it in Tell City. You start to see it in Paoli and Salem, and that area is moving south toward the Louisville metropolitan area."
Gordon said the slight delay may be a positive development for Metro Louisville, but ice is still coming.
"By about 2:00 to 2:30 today, we will transition over to freezing rain," he said. "And when it does, you'll first see it in the trees, and then the power lines — some of the bridges and the overpasses — and then it will eventually get to the untreated or secondary roads by the rush hour."
That will mean big problems for drivers on the road this evening, Gordon said.
"So I think the real problem for Louisville is probably for the 3 p.m. and onward range," he said. "Especially toward the rush hour is when your really start to see problems off the main roads especially."
Gordon said he anticipates about a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation in Louisville.
"The worst-case scenario is up to a half an inch," he said. "I don't think that's gonna happen. I think the Louisville Metro will be between two-tenths and about a third of an inch of ice. And then we get the snow and a little bit of sleet this evening."
Additionally, Gordon said the freezing rain will transition to light snow and freezing drizzle before ending by daybreak Friday.
Bottom line?
"Folks, if you don't need to be out on the rush hour, don't," Gordon said. "Rush hour onward this evening will be problematic with ice starting to get down to the main roads, secondary roads especially and some of the main roads and bridges and overpasses."
