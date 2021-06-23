Aiden Graef.png

Oldham County Police say Aiden Graef has been missing since Monday, June 21. (Courtesy of Oldham County Police)

Updated Information

Police said on Thursday that Aiden Graef has been located. No other details were immediately available. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who has not been heard from since Monday night. 

Aiden Graef was reported missing by his mother on Monday, according to a news release. 

On the night he left home, he was driving a charcoal grey 2004 Honda Accord with the Indiana license plate 453-DVK. Police say he was last seen crossing the East End Bridge at 9:55 p.m. Sunday. 

Aiden Graef was last seen driving a charcoal grey 2004 Honda Accord with the Indiana license plate 453DVK. (Courtesy of Oldham County Police)

Graef is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has both of his ears pierced and a dollar signed tattooed on one of his right fingers.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue Nike shorts and long-sleeved white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about Graef's whereabouts is asked to call the Oldham County Dispatch Center at 502-222-0111 or the Oldham County Police Department at 222-1300.

