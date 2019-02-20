SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a man found dead in Shelby County Wednesday morning.
That man has been identified as 53-year-old William Riddell, according to Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky State Police are conducting the murder investigation, after Riddell was killed, and another man was injured.
Authorities say officers responded to Highway 714, a few miles west of Waddy. The call initially came into Shelby County dispatch. When deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene and discovered that it was a homicide, they contacted Kentucky State Police, which then took the lead in the case.
Investigators have not released how Riddell was killed, or how the other man was hurt.
Finding witnesses to the incident will be difficult, according to Trooper Bernie Napier of the Kentucky State Police, due to the scene's isolation.
"This is a pretty rural area of Shelby County here in Waddy," he said. "There are some railroad tracks close by. Houses are pretty far apart. They’ve got a lot of work ahead of them, but I’m positive that they’ll do everything they can to get this investigation solved."
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.