LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot at the downtown CVS Tuesday night, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
LMPD was called to the pharmacy at the corner of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Fourth Street around 11 p.m.
LMPD said its investigation revealed an adult male and an adult female were inside the CVS when they were shot by an adult male in an alleged domestic-related shooting.
According to LMPD, both victims were alert and conscious and transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The suspect, an adult male, fled the scene after the shooting, but Ellis said officers with the Fourth Division took him into custody shortly after. Charges are pending. LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is leading the investigation.
Police tape blocked off parts of the intersection in front of the store and several police cars were on scene. It’s not clear how many employees were inside or if there were any customers around when the shooting happened.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.