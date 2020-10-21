LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Paoli, Indiana, are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Hill Street. Police responding to the residence found a man dead inside. He was later identified as William Dunn, 51.
In a news release, state police said Sabrina Dunn, 43, fatally shot William Dunn. She was detained and later charged with his murder. She was booked into the Orange County Jail.
No other details have been released about the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.
State troopers, the Paoli Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Department are all investigating.
