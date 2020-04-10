UPS distributing thousands of face shields manufactured in U of L lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is teaming up with the University of Louisville to get face shields to health care workers.
Personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, face masks and face shields, are desperately needed across the country. UPS is providing shipping services for a U of L project to create face shields using 3D printing and injected molds. The project is being completed by U of L's Additive Manufacturing Institute of Science & Technology (AMIST).
"This is impacting others in the medical community," said Mike Betson, the vice president of industrial engineering for UPS. "The front line workers need these materials so they keep themselves safe, so in turn they can protect and care for their patients."
The project started with the goal to supply the shields to local hospitals, but requests soon poured in quickly. UPS is now moving to fulfill as many requests as possible.
To date, 5,500 face shields have been manufactured as a result of the project.
