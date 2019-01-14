LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A UPS driver has been arrested after police say 68 packages were never delivered to their recipients -- and one of those stolen packages was found in his home.
Louisville Metro Police say officers had been conducting a "lengthy investigation" into 38-year-old Jon Keen, a UPS delivery driver they believed was stealing packages from several victims.
On Friday afternoon, officers executed a search warrant at Keen's home in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street, near West Magnolia Avenue.
Inside the home, police say they found several items that they believe were stolen.
Among them was a package containing over $1,600 worth of luxury perfumes and colognes that was one of 68 packages that were never delivered.
Police say they found other stolen merchandise, including high-value electronics.
Keen was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property. Currently, he is only facing one count. However, police say additional charges may be filed.
UPS spokeswoman Michelle Polk issued the following brief statement:
"UPS confirms this person was employed at UPS. However, we do not comment on ongoing criminal investigations or personnel matters."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.