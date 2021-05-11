LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is now offering its higher education incentives to everyone in Kentucky.
The UPS Kentucky LOOP has expanded to all Kentucky counties, the company announced Tuesday.
The education program provides part-time employment while covering undergraduates' tuition, bonuses and a housing stipend for up to 36 months.
Prior to UPS extending the program to every Kentucky counties, students in Jefferson County and its four surrounding counties were eligible for the opportunity.
Students attending Jefferson Community and Technical College or one of its campus schools are eligible for the program. Students can work day or night shift at UPS.
To apply, click here.
