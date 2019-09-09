LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS wants to hire 100,000 people nationwide for peak season. The company plans to hire 2,600 seasonal workers in the Louisville area.
"It's pretty consistent with what he hired last year," UPS Workforce Planning Manager Bill Geiger said.
Positions include package handlers, driver helpers and tractor trailer drivers.
UPS expects another record peak season this year with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to the average of 20 million per day.
"We've actually invested a lot in automation, so we're able to do a lot more with the same amount of people we had last year because we put so much money into automating the hubs," Geiger said.
Peak season runs from November until January. Officials say many seasonal positions turn into permanent positions.
Pay starts at $14 an hour for package handlers. Driver helper pay starts at $16.80 per hour. Tractor trailer drivers start at $21 per hour.
"We also are offering for folks that are working the day sort Sunday through Thursday $150 dollar a week bonus just to come to work," Geiger said.
College tuition reimbursement is available for three continuous months of work, in addition to an hourly wage with UPS Earn and Learn Program.
"It's a great place to work. I started out here 30 years ago working on the ramp," Geiger said. "Our CEO started out as a part time package handler and is now running a fortune 500 company, so UPS has so many opportunities."
Click here to apply.
