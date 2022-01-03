LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the holidays now over, UPS is turning its attention to handling millions of returns.
According to UPS, the shipping company will handle more than 60 million return packages from Nov. 14, 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022. The new record is a 10% increase from last year.
One in four Americans are expected to make a return. Of those returning items, 41% say they plan to return three or more items.
More than one in five Americans made a return before Christmas.
