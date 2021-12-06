LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the busiest time of year for UPS as employees work around the clock to get packages delivered in time for the holidays.
Millions of those packages will pass through the hands of workers at Louisville's Centennial Hub before hitting your doorstep.
Grab it. Scan it, and sometimes re-package it. Then load it. Those are the motions on repeat for more than 300 workers at UPS' Centennial Ground Hub in Louisville.
"If you get a package delivered here in the Louisville area, it probably came through this facility," said Jim Mayer, a UPS spokesperson.
It's peak season, and employees like preloader Zach Hockenbury have noticed the increase in volume.
"I've noticed a lot more packaging coming down," Hockenbury said. "Volume has increased.
And that means tens of thousands more packages coming down the conveyor belts.
"Peak season is our Super Bowl, our triathlon," said Preload Manager Kyle Marquess. "We plan, we train for this all yearlong, and now it's our time to execute.
But the uptick in volume at UPS didn't just start in December. Marquess says the increase in work started when the pandemic began.
"It's been peak ever since then," Marquess said. "A little busier now then what we've been used to."
On an average holiday peak season day the Centennial facility sees well over 150,000 packages a day up until Christmas.
"It can get tough," said Ben Schreck, a preloader. "You know you're a little sore at the end of your shift."
But Schreck and other employees say the long repetitive hours are all worth it.
"It's very rewarding," Schreck said. "You're getting packages to people for the holidays or medical equipment to medical facilities, so it's a lot of fun. It's very rewarding."
UPS says it's still looking for holiday help, and officials say many seasonal jobs turn into careers with the company.
Here's the link to apply: https://www.jobs-ups.com
