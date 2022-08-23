LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An icon of the U.S. Army made a stop Tuesday at the Kentucky State Fair.
A Black Hawk Helicopter based out of Fort Knox landed at the fair for a six hour stop.
WHAT A SIGHT: @USArmy lands one of its $21M black hawk helicopters at the @kystatefair on Tuesday. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/X0BD36s0lU— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) August 23, 2022
Two pilots and a crew chief who is also a mechanic arrived just after noon as part of the U.S. Army's recruitment display at the fair. The display is located near the entrance gates of Kentucky Kingdom.
People had a chance to get an up close and personal look at the chopper, inside, and hear what it's like to fly it.
"With how short we are for crew chiefs and how essential they are having the opportunity to come out here for a static display in a very public setting is a great recruiting tool," said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Malek.
The $21 million helicopter was built in 1983 and is still in active rotation.
