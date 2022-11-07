LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. Representative Romano (Ron) Mazzoli was laid to rest on Monday, nearly a week after his death.
Mazzoli died last Tuesday, Nov. 1, a day before his 90th birthday. Visitation was Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road.
A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. is held Monday at Our Mother of Sorrows Church on Eastern Parkway, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.
Mazzoli’s death was confirmed by the office of Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3). Mazzoli would have turned 90 on Wednesday, November 2.
Mazzoli, a Democrat, served Kentucky’s 3rd District for 12 terms in the U.S. House, from 1971 to 1995.
Rep. Yarmuth released a statement about the passing of his friend and predecessor.
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most thoughtful and honorable public servants ever to serve the people of Louisville and Kentucky, Ron Mazzoli. As kind as he was caring, Ron’s love for others showed in all that he did—throughout his early life, during his time in elected office, and beyond. For twelve terms he provided the people of our city constituent service with a smile, always going out of his way to do all that he could for those he was so proud to represent.
“I could never adequately express what his friendship and support has meant to me during my political career. But since I took office in 2007—oftentimes working from a federal office building that now bears his name—whenever I was unsure of a course of action, I asked, ‘What would Mazzoli do?’ His legacy will be one of compassion and kindness, and it was an absolute honor to call him my friend.”
Mazzoli authored a landmark immigration reform bill signed into law in 1986.
Mazzoli left office in January 1995. He did not run for re-election in 1994.
The federal government renamed its downtown Louisville office building for Mazzoli in 1996.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement that Mazzoli was a dedicated leader.
“Kentucky has lost a distinguished public servant and proud Louisvillian. Congressman Ron Mazzoli made a lasting and respectable impact on our country during his 24 years of service in the United States House of Representatives. Perhaps best known for his work on immigration reform, Congressman Mazzoli also reached across the aisle to defend the sanctity of life through a proposed Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Later in life, he dedicated himself to education, teaching law students at the University of Louisville and raising money to improve Kentucky’s parochial school system. I know I join with a chorus of former colleagues, students, and friends in saying he will truly be missed. Elaine and I send our deep sympathies to his family and friends.”
Mazzoli was born November 2, 1932, in Louisville. He was a U.S. Army veteran and graduated St. Xavier High School, University of Notre Dame and the University of Louisville School of Law. He also served two years in the Kentucky state senate from 1968-1970 and ran for Louisville mayor unsuccessfully in 1969.
He practiced law in Louisville and taught at Bellarmine University, the University of Louisville law school and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
