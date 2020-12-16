LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators in Louisville confiscated methamphetamine they said was hidden in an unlikely place: Lego boxes.
According to a tweet by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office, the shipment originated in the Netherlands and were bound for Los Angeles, when it was intercepted by Louisville inspectors.
Legos coming from the Netherlands heading to LA caught the attention of CBP officers in Louisville. When officers opened the legos they discovered 2 bags of a tan rock-like substances concealed inside. The 3.5 pound substance was methamphetamine with a street value of $17,500. pic.twitter.com/KeLqLbmTeD— CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) December 16, 2020
"When officers opened the legos they discovered 2 bags of a tan rock-like substances concealed inside," the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office tweeted. "The 3.5 pound substance was methamphetamine with a street value of $17,500."
Images tweeted out by the agency show what appear to be boxes of Spiderman Legos and bags of methamphetamine.
