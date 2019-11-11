LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury indicted Candi Fluhr on four counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and theft from an employee benefit plan.
The Bullitt County woman now sits in the Oldham County Jail after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office.
"On or about between May 2016 and January 2018," Fluhr devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud a company, the indictment says.
In 2017, Fluhr was fired from her job at Meyer Plumbing in Brooks, Kentucky, accused of stealing $824,000 from the business by writing fraudulent checks to herself and her husband. She was first arrested in Louisville trying to buy several new vehicles with a fraudulent check.
The federal indictment says she obtained funds and services totaling over $650,000.
If convicted of the four wire fraud charges, she faces up to 20 year in prison for each charge. The full indictment can be found below:
