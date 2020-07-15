LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they seized a shipment from Hong Kong to Louisville late last month that contained 300 counterfeit items.
According to a news release, that shipment contained fake designer watches, sandals and scarves, and, "could have rivaled any person's clothing wishlist."
Officials say they seized the shipment on June 29, after they discovered that its manifest was false. Inside the shipment, they say the found counterfeit merchandise made to resemble:
- 16 Gucci belts
- 4 Rolex watches
- 4 Cartier watches
- 2 Panerai Luminor watches
- 5 pairs of Tory Burch sandals
- 8 Louis Vuitton belts
- 19 Louis Vuitton bracelets
- 48 pairs of Chanel earrings
- 6 pairs of Gucci sandals
- 73 Louis Vuitton Leather bracelets
- 33 Gucci bracelets
- 31 Louis Vuitton necklaces
- 20 Chanel scarves
- 20 Louis Vuitton scarves
- 10 Gucci scarves
- 1 pair of Fendi shoes
Authorities say that if the counterfeit items were real, they would be worth $371,365.
"Our officers are vigilant and conduct these seizures to protect the American economy," said Thomas Mahn, port director in Louisville, in a statement. "This seizure demonstrates that no matter what trick criminals use, our officers will always find it and put a stop to this illegal activity."
