LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul is speaking out about his experience Wednesday as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
In a phone interview with WDRB Monday morning, he called it a sad day for the country. He also called President Trump's actions prior to the riot "irresponsible."
"I think it was irresponsible to encourage people with the false notion that the election could be overturned," Paul said. "Look, I think there were voting irregularities and even fraud, and I continue to work on the system at the state level, but I didn't tell people they could overturn the election."
Sen. Paul also says he believes it's a huge mistake for Democrats in Congress to advance attempts to impeach Trump or remove him from office before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, adding that it will only further divide and anger the country.
