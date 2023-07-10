LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United State Postal Service is adding a new shipping offering to its customers.
In a news release on Monday, the USPS announced the launch of a new shipping option called Ground Advantage. USPS said the new option is "simple, reliable and more affordable."
“USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer – for our customers, the industry and USPS. By efficiently and effectively integrating our ground transportation model to the magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market,” Louis DeJoy, United States Postmaster General and CEO, said in a news release. “With USPS Ground Advantage, we are ready to compete for an increased share of the growing package business.”
Features of the Ground Advantage shipping option includes delivery in two to five business days across the continental U.S., free package pickup for customers, easy return option businesses can use for customers to send back items, and $100 insurance included on packages.
With this new Ground Advantage service, the USPS is ending its Retail Ground, Parcel Select Ground, First-Class Package Service and Ground and First-Class Package Returns.
