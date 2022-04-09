LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Parcel Service (USPS) is looking for over 100 mail carriers in the Louisville area. 

City carrier assistants start at $18.92 an hour. The position offers paid health benefits, paid vacation and federal holidays.

USPS promoted over 75 carrier assistants in the first three months this year, according to a Facebook post.

In the role of city carrier assistant, mail carriers collect mail on foot or by vehicle in a city area. 

