LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Parcel Service (USPS) is looking for over 100 mail carriers in the Louisville area.
City carrier assistants start at $18.92 an hour. The position offers paid health benefits, paid vacation and federal holidays.
USPS promoted over 75 carrier assistants in the first three months this year, according to a Facebook post.
In the role of city carrier assistant, mail carriers collect mail on foot or by vehicle in a city area.
To apply for positions at USPS, click here.
