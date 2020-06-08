LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pet owners may notice a new sticker on their mailboxes this week as the U.S. Postal Service tries to prevent mail carriers from being bitten by dogs.
A yellow dog paw print sticker indicates that a dog lives at the next delivery address. An orange sticker means a dog lives at that address.
The USPS says the PAWS Program will help reduce dog bites and attacks, and "may help dog owners avoid liability in the event of an attack."
Customers will receive in the mail a card that explains the program, which starts this week.
If you don't want the sticker on your mailbox or want to request it be removed, you can call the Kentuckiana Consumer Affairs Office at 502-473-4220.
The program comes less than a week before National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which runs from June 14 to June 20.
The postal service says nearly 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2019.
For more information on the PAWS Program, click here.
