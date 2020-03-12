LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says league sources claim "Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings." Gobert is reportedly the NBA's Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive.
Mitchell is a former University of Louisville star and a teammate of Gobert. There is no confirmation from the Jazz about the spread of the virus in its ranks.
Associated Press basketball writer Tim Reynolds said Goibert joked about the virus Monday before leaving a post-practice interview. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman then touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using. "It isn’t so funny now," Reynolds writes in a column Thursday.
The NBA shutdown could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts. Those teams that have faced Gobert in recent days will likely face some testing. And some of those Jazz reporters said they were getting tested for COVID-19, just in case.
“It’s unprecedented,” Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “I think it’s the prudent thing to do. And what went on in Utah, I don’t know all the information but that just shows you how fragile everything is right now.”
This is the reality of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday weeks after beginning its havoc-wreaking global run that has sickened well over 100,000 and killed more than 4,000.
Charlotte coach James Borrego said these are scary times in the NBA, and no one argued.
“They’re all concerned and rightfully so,” Casey said. “Everybody in our league should be concerned. I think everybody in our country right now, more than just basketball, is concerned. We all have to take care of ourselves and look out for our fellow man.”
