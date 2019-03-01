LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Metro Police say a woman has died after she was shot inside her home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday evening.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the woman was shot about 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 in a Valley Station subdivision near the intersection of Valley Station Road and Dixie Highway.
Police say they responded to the home after reports of a shooting at that location. The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, suffered a single gunshot wound.
She was taken to Kentucky One Southwest Hospital in a private vehicle before being taken to University Hospital. She was pronounced dead Friday.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, which is unsettling for Tina Conti-Thiel, who lives near the scene. She said she's keeping her gun on her to protect herself.
"You don't ever want to have to put yourself in that situation, and when you're living next door to it, you just never know when it's going to happen," Conti-Thiel said. "So you just live on edge, especially now."
Conti-Thiel said the victim lived in the home with her family for many years.
"I just hope they find the person that did it," she said. "I hope they do get justice."
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the case as a homicide. There are no suspects at this time, so anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
