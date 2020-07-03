LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vandal targeted a New Albany, Indiana, sculpture that honors a woman who escaped slavery.
Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, someone sprayed red paint on the limestone sculpture of Lucy Higgs Nichols.
"BLM" was written on the side, according to Rev. LeRoy Marshall, the pastor of Second Baptist Church.
Exactly a year ago Friday, it was installed in the Underground Railroad Garden behind the Second Baptist Church.
Nichols escaped slavery in Tennessee in 1862 and ran to a regiment of Indiana volunteers. She then served as a nurse during the Civil War and was the first African American woman to get a pension from Congress for her service.
Rev. Marshall said he was devastated to see the sculpture of her vandalized.
"I will say to the person who did this: This doesn't help anything," Marshall said. "This throws a log on a fire that's already burning, and we don't need this kind of situation."
The artist who created the sculpture of Nichols said the paint will come off.
