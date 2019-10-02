LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Within a week, the Old Cardinal Stadium seats that now sit at the TARC stop along Bardstown Road near Douglass Boulevard have been vandalized — twice.
Cardinals fan Mansfield Potts said he frequents the stop every day and loves the new addition.
"When you get out of work and then you sit right here and think you're at the game," Potts said while sitting in a seat waiting for the bus.
So Potts said he was disappointed when he arrived Monday to see them spray painted in blue.
"It was pitiful," he said. "Why would someone do something like that?"
That is the very question Shannon Klein, a hairstylist across the street, had.
"Very disappointing," Klein said. "Yes, they're the first of their kind and pretty neat. Everybody that comes in here that sees them says, 'Oh, I like the benches over there.'”
Thursday District 8 Council member Brandon Coan unveiled the seats and announced eventually they will be installed in at least 15 other locations as part of an improvement project. Just days after the announcement, police were informed they were vandalized, only to be cleaned up and then vandalized for a second time.
“It’s really frustrating, because they are nice," LMPD Major Bridget Hallahan said. "You know, they’re an extra place for people to sit while they are waiting for the TARC bus, and it’s just like every time something nice is installed or something new comes along people don’t have anything better to do than to ruin it or try to run it."
Detectives said the vandal, or vandals, first struck either Saturday night or Sunday morning and struck the second time sometime before daylight hit Wednesday.
People are making their guesses as to who could have done this.
“Maybe they’re Kentucky fans," Klein said. "I don’t know."
Detectives on the case said they are looking into surveillance video and feel strongly they will find the answer.
To whoever is responsible, Potts has this advice.
"Get a life," he said. "Find something better to do than to destroy things."
If you know who has been vandalizing the seats you can tell police anonymously by calling (502)-574-LMPD.
