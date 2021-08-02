LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trees recently planted by volunteers and Louisville Metro officials were ripped from the ground in the Beechmont neighborhood.
In May, more than 100 trees were planted in south Louisville in an effort to restore the tree canopy after Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), Louisville Grows, Metro Louisville's Division of Community Forestry and Brightside partnered on the project.
Over the weekend, vandals destroyed nearly half of the newly planted trees.
Louisville Metro Councilmember Nicole George said the trees were planted to bring some fresh life along South Third Street near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. George wanted to help fix the diminished tree canopy in the area.
George, who represents District 21, said the vandalism has financial and emotional repercussions.
"I'm very frustrated because I know what these trees meant to the neighbors," George said. "It's really more about the investment neighbors saw with this. It's about the engagement and the work that's taken place since the trees have been planted. And it's really about the ongoing needs that exist along this block."
Crews hope they can save the damaged trees.
