LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local veterans and first responders are being treated to an all-inclusive weekend-long Jeep Excursion in eastern Kentucky.
Veteran's Club hosted the weekend-long event for the first time. Participants get to off-road in more than 50 Jeeps with professional guides as they navigated trails at Red River Gorge.
The weekend was part of Veteran's Club's nationally recognized Operation Jeep Build program, which creates friendly bonds and teaches mechanical skills to veterans.
"We train veterans on how to do automotive repair and we take donated Jeeps from around the country and we break them down and teach them how to build them into these off-road machines," said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club. "And then we come here in eastern Kentucky and then we go and they enjoy the fruit of their labor."
The event also gives veterans time to connect with other veterans, participate in recreational nature, be out in nature and spend a weekend with their families without a financial barrier.
Related Stories:
- Veteran's Club taking veterans, first responders on Jeep Excursion this weekend
- Local veterans fuel Jeep restoration program 'Operation Jeep Build'
- New 'Jeep build' program will allow local veterans to learn new skills, enjoy days off-roading
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.