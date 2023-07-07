LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veteran's Club is taking veterans and first responders on an all inclusive weekend-long Jeep Excursion.
The excursion started Friday and goes through Sunday. Participants will go off-road in over 50 Jeeps with professional guides helping to navigate the trails of Red River Gorge.
It's part of the nonprofit's nationally recognized "Operation Jeep Build Program." The event gives veterans time to connect with other vets, participate in recreational therapy, be out in nature and spend a weekend with their families without a financial barrier.
Veteran's Club Founder and CEO said the veterans were able to participate in the excursion at no cost.
