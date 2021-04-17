Veteran's Club Inc. holds 1st Military Child Equine Therapy event of 2021

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With saddle in hand, Erin Harrell headed out onto her Taylorsville property Saturday ready to bring some smiles to young people with the help of her favorite horse.
"When you get around these animals, you can’t help but be distracted from things that you might be worried about," Harrell said.
As part of Veteran's Club Inc.'s spring Military Child Equine Session, children of veterans or active military members spent Saturday caring for and riding horses and spending time together.
The program in Shelby County gives children time away from the stresses of everyday life and raises awareness about veteran suicide.
"Coming out here and just getting the fresh air and being around the horses just gives them an opportunity to run and be kids," Harrell said.
The equine events for children happen four times a year; Saturday marked the first since December. It also was the first time the majority of the students were back in school, returning to someone normalcy since the last time they were out here.
"I think we’re starting to relax," said Jeremy Harrell, the founder of Veteran's Club Inc. and Harrell's husband. "The community is starting to relax, so they are starting to relax, as well."
The programs are not just for the kids, but Jeremy Harrell said children can tend to be forgotten about.
"The children that we work with, their parent is suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injury or just a lot of different physical injuries," he said. "Whatever we can do to take some of that load off, we want to do that for them, too."
Despite the heightened stress levels brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, Jeremy Harrell believes his organization is making an impact. He said the club had no suicides out of its 6,000 members in 2020.
For many, Saturday was an afternoon of bonding, healing and looking forward to the summer.
"We’re going to get to do more things," Jeremy Harrell said. "I know as an organization we’re going to do more of our family things — cookouts and things like that — so we’re not going to stop anything this year."
The next Child Equine Therapy Session will take place right before the Fourth of July.
