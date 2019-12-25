LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear sent out a message to all Kentuckians on Wednesday, wishing them a merry Christmas and happy holidays.
"Families all across Kentucky are coming together for their holiday during this Christmas season," Beshear said in the video, posted to his Facebook page. "Look at your family, hold them tight. Think about everything you were grateful for. I'm grateful I've been given the opportunity to serve in a role where I can try to lift up every single Kentucky family.
"And, we're here to rededicate ourselves this Christmas and every single Christmas to doing everything we can to lift up all of our families, especially those that are struggling."
Across the river in Indiana, Governor Eric Holcomb posted a photo to his Facebook page saying "We hope that you all are able to spend today with loved ones and that the day is full of joy."
