LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly-released body camera video shows the moments leading up to when a Louisville Metro Police officer shot a 25-year-old man Tuesday night outside an east Louisville home.
Acting Chief Robert Schroeder said that on Tuesday at about 7:50 p.m., officers responded to the 16000 block of Ash Glen Road, which is off of Ash Run Road and Shelbyville Road in Eastwood, to find a "distressed man with a gun."
Watch the full body camera footage from LMPD below:
During an encounter at the scene, Schroeder said the man was shot by one of the officers. He was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Body camera video from both officers shows them crouching behind their cruisers and shouting for "Connor" to get out of a car across the lawn. The man does get out, and after several minutes of the officers asking to see his hands, one of the officers shouts "Put down the gun!" A few seconds later, one of the officers, Patrick Norton, fired, hitting the man.
Schroeder said during a news conference Wednesday that the incident in Eighth Division looks "very different" than other videos that have garnered national attention. He said the man made a call himself for police assistance, telling dispatchers he "has a history of crisis."
