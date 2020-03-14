Warning: The video below may be graphic to some viewers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released body camera footage of officers shooting and killing a suspect Friday night in south Louisville.
The department provided videos from officers Nathaniel Lovewell, Rebecca Davis and Joseph Borst, who fired their weapons at the suspect, a man whose identity has not yet been released, as well as video from an additional officer who was at the scene. Lovewell, Davis and Borst have been placed on administrative reassignment until LMPD's Public Integrity Unit completes its investigation of the shooting, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.
Ted Eidem with LMPD's Public Integrity Unit said the officers responded around 9 p.m. to a house in the 5500 block of Maryman Road, near Dixie Highway and West Pages Lane, on reports of domestic trouble. The suspect in the situation was on home incarceration due to a domestic assault allegation involving the same victim stemming from February, Eidem said, and officers were familiar with the man from previous incidents.
"I was just sitting in the room here and I heard a lot of hollering and at the end of the hollering I heard about 15 gunshots," said Rita Clark who lives next door to where the shooting happened. "Of course I opened the door and the street was full of cops."
Before they arrived at the house, officers were told the suspect removed his home incarceration bracelet and left the home, a violation of his HIP. Officers found the man in the neighborhood and began their pursuit. Police believed the man to be armed during the pursuit, Eidem said. Officers found ammunition and a magazine but no gun on the man after they shot him, but a handgun was recovered in the area where he was fleeing from police, Eidem said.
Police found and confronted the man in a driveway of a house in the 8000 block of Blake Lane, roughly a half-mile from the house on Maryman Road. The man refused officers' orders to raise his hands in the air and "made verbal threats to shoot officers," said Eidem, who added that the man then "quickly raised his hands in a motion that indicated he was displaying a weapon."
Lovewell, Davis and Borst then fired their weapons, said Eidem, who added the department is still trying to determine how many shots were fired. The officers took the man into custody and brought him to an area where first aid could be administered. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, however.
