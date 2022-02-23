LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana high school student brought down the house with a deep three-pointer on Senior Night
Justin Rouster, No. 14, for the Silver Creek Dragons, isn't usually on the court. Justin, or "J-Dog," as his teammates call him, has been team manager for the last four years.
During Tuesday's Senior Night game, the coach decided to let him dress and start for the game against Salem High School. Justin's family said they thought he would just get in to make one uncontested layup. But to their surprise, he got back in at the end of the game and nailed two three-pointers.
The crowd went wild, as did his teammates. People stormed the court, and even players on the other team congratulated Justin.
Silver Creek won the game, 110-35.
