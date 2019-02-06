BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- An inmate in the Jackson County jail is facing new charges after his brazen escape attempt failed when he feel through the ceiling of the booking room.
Blaze Ayers, 28, is facing additional charges of escape and criminal mischief as a result of the failed escape attempt on Monday. According to jail commander Nick Everhart, a group of inmates were being escorted back into their cells shortly at 10 p.m. when Ayers decided to make a run for it.
“Once he got into the ceiling, he started to make his way into the booking area,” Everhart said.
Surveillance video shows some ceiling tiles breaking in the fingerprint area with deputies underneath with Tasers drawn. Once Ayers reached the booking area, Everhart said deputies commanded him to stop and come down. He refused and ultimately fell through the ceiling in a mess of wires. He was then tased by deputies.
“There is quite a significant amount of damage to our ceiling and three main areas: our booking area, our medical room and our fingerprint room,” Everhart said.
A cost to repair the damage was not immediately available.
Ayers was first booked into jail on Christmas Eve on a failure to appear in court charge.
“It's pretty uncommon, but it has happened before,” Everhart said of inmate attempted escapes. “We've had two other incidents several years ago, but there's never been a successful escape here.”
Changes have already been made by command staff to try and prevent future occurrences.
“We've changed a few things," Everhart said. "The medical room no longer locks. We're probably going to change that to a privacy curtain. Our recreation policy is going to change a little bit. We always tell the inmates to follow the rules, and they're disciplined if they don't.”
