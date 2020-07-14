LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Sounds of unity and harmony filled the air as Louisville singers performed for local law enforcement.
Linkin' Bridge serenaded Louisville Metro Police officers during a first responder appreciation event Saturday. The video shared on social media is gaining thousands of views.
The post from the group said they want to "spread light in a world where there is so much darkness." They write,"There are good officers that want to make a difference....they know we are tired and want a change. They also want change and understand that we are all in this together. We want to do our part and show that people can still support good cops and still fight for justice."
Weeks of protests in Louisville have lashed out against officers following the death of Breonna Taylor during an LMPD raid.
The post by Linkin' Bridge added that, "If you are not genuinely good and don't want change then maybe you need to look at this and search your heart for change." Hashtags included #NoHate and #UniteLouisville.
Linkin' Bridge is best known for a successful run on the reality show America's Got Talent and for performances at many events around Louisville. To find out more about the group, go to their Facebook page.
