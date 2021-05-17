LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They're here. Cicadas are popping out of their hiding spots after 17 years underground.
The video below from WDRB Sports' Tom Lane shows brown specks — cicadas — all over a yard in the Highlands and a pet duck doing its part to keep the bug population down.
The duck chows down on some of the Brood X cicadas. This particular brood only emerges every 17 years.
Billions will emerge from the ground to mate. Females will then lay eggs in the branches of trees. The nymphs will hatch about a week after they are laid.
